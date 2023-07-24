Care home staff scale Forth Valley peak to help pay for entertainment for their residents

The William Simpson Home hill walkers conquer Dumyat (Picture: Submitted)

The team of ten brave hill walkers from William Simpsons Care Home in Plean initially set out to raise £300 and ended up collecting £1600 for their peak scaling endeavour.

Organiser Jenna Lyons was looking for ways to keep fit and raise cash for the home at the same time and it quickly caught on with others – including domestic, care and administrative staff – who agreed to join her to take up the hill climb challenge.

As well as being an exhilarating experience, the team’s walk up Dumyat proved to be a personal achievement for some of the group who were new to hill walking.

Thanks to the generosity of everyone who donated, residents will now be experiencing the thrill of live music concerts throughout the year.

Zoe Nolan, care home CEO, said: “It’s always one of our most popular events, when we have live music within the home there are always residents are up dancing

and when the real crowd pleasers are performed, the whole home seems to sing along.

"We’re just so proud of our staff and everything they have achieved.”

William Simpsons Care Home, located in Plean’s Main Street, supports 70y adults of all ages who are living with a long term mental health diagnosis.

A not for profit organisation, William Simpsons welcomes any support provided by individuals or groups looking to tackle a sponsored challenge or stage a fundraising