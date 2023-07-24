News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Care home staff scale Forth Valley peak to help pay for entertainment for their residents

Staff at a village care home have conquered Forth Valley’s mighty Dumyat hill to coin in over £1000 to help pay for entertainment events for residents.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST
The William Simpson Home hill walkers conquer Dumyat (Picture: Submitted)The William Simpson Home hill walkers conquer Dumyat (Picture: Submitted)
The William Simpson Home hill walkers conquer Dumyat (Picture: Submitted)

The team of ten brave hill walkers from William Simpsons Care Home in Plean initially set out to raise £300 and ended up collecting £1600 for their peak scaling endeavour.

Organiser Jenna Lyons was looking for ways to keep fit and raise cash for the home at the same time and it quickly caught on with others – including domestic, care and administrative staff – who agreed to join her to take up the hill climb challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as being an exhilarating experience, the team’s walk up Dumyat proved to be a personal achievement for some of the group who were new to hill walking.

Thanks to the generosity of everyone who donated, residents will now be experiencing the thrill of live music concerts throughout the year.

Most Popular

Zoe Nolan, care home CEO, said: “It’s always one of our most popular events, when we have live music within the home there are always residents are up dancing

and when the real crowd pleasers are performed, the whole home seems to sing along.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re just so proud of our staff and everything they have achieved.”

William Simpsons Care Home, located in Plean’s Main Street, supports 70y adults of all ages who are living with a long term mental health diagnosis.

A not for profit organisation, William Simpsons welcomes any support provided by individuals or groups looking to tackle a sponsored challenge or stage a fundraising

event.