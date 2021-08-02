Car wash plans for Grangemouth street

The change of use application by Zmnako Kadir seeks to move the land use at the vacant plot of land – which is near Nelson Street – away from storage to enable a car wash facility and valet to be created.

According to the planning documents, the proposal will have three car valet spaces and will see the ground in centre of site excavated in preparation for pouring concrete, which will be graded towards a new aqua drain.

The gradient of the surface of the concrete will be one in 100 and the aqua drain will be also given a gradient of one in 40 that will take it towards the right hand side of the site to be connected up to an existing road gully that will disperse into the existing surface water drains.

The proposed car wash facility will be situated on Bo'ness Road near Nelson Street

