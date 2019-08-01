Capital Sci-Fi Con returning to Falkirk

Lovers of comics, cult television and movies should make a date for the return of Captial Sci-Fi Con to Falkirk town centre later this month.

There promises to be twice as many displays in the Howgate Centre, including Ewoks, Gremlins, Ghostbusters, Turbo, Aliens, Dagobha Yoda and more.

Everyne can also enjoy the movie cars on the High Street thanks to Falkirk Delivers who will help Barricade and Bumblebee from

Transformers and Kitt from Knightrider park up at Falkirk Steeple and host comic traders market in front of the Trinity Church.

The event is on Saturday, August 31 from 10am to 4pm with all money raised going to Children’s Hospice Across Scotland to support children with a terminal illness.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the day but a wristband is required to have a photo with the displays, hold the props or play the Nerfery or Retro Games.

Wristbands will be available from the Howgate Help Desk from Monday, August 26. A wristband costs £5 per person, under twos go free and a family of four will be £15.

For more information and images of the displays visit the Howgate website or Facebook page.