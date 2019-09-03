Capital Sci Fi Con proves a huge success in Falkirk

Falkirk town centre was busier than Star Wars’ jam packed Mos Eisley cantina on Saturday as people came from a galaxy far far away – and closer towns like Grangemouth – to attend the second Capital Sci Fi Con.

Light rain manage to penetrate the deflector shields but failed to dampen the spirts of the fan boys and girls who turned out – some of them in costume – to see strange alien life forms, costumed vigilantes and cult characters aplenty.

Pictures by Michael Gillen.

From a hairy Chewbacca to a scary Predator, the Howgate Shopping Centre and High Street had everything any self-respecting science fiction afficiando, superhero groupie or ordinary shopper could ever want.

The event, which attracted a record 21,000 people to the town, coined in a cool £6220 for charity CHAS.

Organisers confirmed Sci Fi Con III will be taking place next September.