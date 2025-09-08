YOUNG swimmers in Falkirk are being given the chance to see their creativity celebrated by sporting stars during Learn to Swim Month.

A new competition has been launched for children to design a commemorative swim cap marking a decade of the Learn to Swim programme.

The winning design will be announced live by Learn to Swim Ambassadors, Olympic medallist Duncan Scott and Paralympic champion Toni Shaw, during the official 10th Anniversary Celebration Event later this year.

Delivered in partnership by Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming, the Learn to Swim Framework has grown into one of Scotland’s most successful programmes – supporting more than 210,000 children and adults learn to swim and help them to become safer, more confident and competent in water.

Young Falkirk swimmers are being asked to come up with swimming cap design to mark 10 years of the Learn to Swim programme (Picture: Submitted)

Duncan Scott, the most decorated Scottish Olympian of all time, said: “The success of the Learn to Swim programme over the past decade has been phenomenal.

“We’ve reached hundreds of thousands of young people and are continuing to grow year after year. What I really love is just how inclusive it is, welcoming children of all ages, all backgrounds and abilities, and giving them the chance to thrive in and around the water.

“This competition is a brilliant way to celebrate everything that’s been achieved and gives one lucky youngster the chance to create a special memory and have their very own unique swimming cap.”

The competition will run throughout Learn to Swim Month in September and a judging panel including representatives from Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water will select the winner.

The design brief asks children to show what swimming means to them – whether that is fun, freedom, learning or adventure.

Paralympic medallist Toni Shaw, who has been a passionate ambassador for the initiative since 2021, said: “This is such a fun way to celebrate the past 10 years and really mark the occasion in style.

“To now see so many opportunities opening up for young people, especially those facing unique challenges, is special for me personally.”

The young designer behind the chosen cap will receive a one-of-a-kind cap featuring their artwork, a goodie bag and the chance to see their cap design produced in limited numbers for use by learners at their own Learn to Swim provider.

Visit the website for more information.

