Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Larbert couple have been married for almost five decades, but admit that the next three months are going to be the most testing of their lives.

For the intrepid pair are getting ready to walk from Lands End to John O’Groats and, while it may be 894 miles as the crow flies, as Michael said: “We’re not crows so the route we will take is going to be somewhere between 1100 and 1200 miles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen hill walkers and while they always enjoy being outdoors, it was during the Covid lockdown that they really began to test themselves by walking longer distances.

Shona and Michael Hamilton are going to trek from Lands End to John O'Groats for Cancer Research UK. Pic: Andrew Watson

They then started thinking about how they could put their new-found enthusiasm to good use and decided to walk from one end of the country to the other.

They admit to being inspired by a 90-year-old retired vicar who, last September, spent 30 days cycling the route. It was the fourth time he had completed the route known as Lejog and they decided that if someone his age could do that endurance feat then they would give it a try.

Michael had cycled Lejog in 2010 when he raised almost £5000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund after a young nephew had been diagnosed with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But never ones to dodge a challenge, the pair decided they would walk. Their journey will take them along the coastal path through Cornwall, into Devon then into Somerset. Once they reach Bristol

Their hike will take around three months to complete. Pic: Andrew Watson

the plan is to cross over into Wales then heading west of the Pennines before taking a route that will follow the Settle Carlisle Railway and then on to Scotland.

They leave on April 28 when they will drive their motorhome to just outside Lands End and the following day they will use public transport to get them to the famous Lands End sign to begin their journey proper.

Their plan for the whole route is to alternate between their motor van and buses. Parking up their accommodation where they intend to end up and then taking a bus back to their last stop off point to begin the next stage of their walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael, 67, explained: “We looked at booking hotel accommodation but it was going to run into thousands of pounds so came up with this plan to use the motor van. If we were staying in hotels or B&Bs it would also have meant carrying all our kit with us so this we feel is a more sensible idea.”

Shona and Michael Hamilton will use their motor home instead of hotels. Pic: Andrew Watson

He admits that when they broke the news to family and friends of what they intended to do some thought that the were “mad as hatters” but everyone has been very supportive.

Throughout their trip they will be fundraising for Cancer Research UK, with Michael and Shona saying that like so many others, cancer has affected many of their loved ones and friends.

“I lost my sister and brother, both when they were 49 to cancer, my mum also had it,” Michael said. “My dad died when I was only nine and I’m sure that it was cancer he had too. Shona’s dad had a form of leukaemia so we know have devastating it can be and this seemed like the right charity to fundraise for. They’ve been great with us and very supportive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are both retired – Michael after spending more than 40 years working on Scotland’s railways, while Shona, 69, worked in admin jobs locally including at Holland House, Securicor and Havelok.

Getting in some last minute training. Pic: Andrew Watson

This gives them plenty time to ensure all their route planning and preparations are in order. They’ve also been busy detailing their plans on their Shona and Mike Take a Hike blog.

They’ve also been getting some last-minute training in, recently walking from Alloa to Falkirk, a distance of about 15 miles.

Michael said: “We knew the next couple of weeks were going to be busy so decided to go a bit of a longer walk while we had time. However, it was blowing a hooley and we were like a couple of rag dolls by the end. Hopefully the weather will be a bit kinder when we are on our hike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We think it will take about three months and reckon that we will be back in this area around the end of June when we’ll take a couple of days to relax before heading north. We hope to finish by the end of July.

"We’re aiming to walk about 15 miles a day, although some days it will be slightly less. The plan is to have every Sunday off when we’ll attend some churches along the route where we have friends, as well as catching up on chores. The van will be well stocked up before we leave but we’ll need to pick up supplies along the road.”

The couple were married in Falkirk’s Miller Hall almost 49 years ago and they say that they have had much support from their church family, as well as relatives and friends.

Shona and Michael Hamilton ready for the off. Pic: Andrew Watson

"We know that we cannot do this in our own strength and are grateful for the prayerful support and encouragement from everyone,” added Michael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s going to be our big adventure but hopefully some good can come out of it to help others. We’ve not set a figure on how much we hope to raise, we’re just grateful for every donation and want to raise as much as we can.