Cancellation of Warriors Family Day but promise of special match with Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A forecast of heavy rain has put paid to plans for a community fun day.

Stenhousemuir FC had planned told the club’s popular family day at Ochilview Park this Sunday but late this afternoon announced it was being postponed.

Announcing the change to plans on social media, the club stated: “We regret to announce that due to the poor weather forecast for Sunday, we have taken the decision to cancel the Warriors Family Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will look at options for hosting a family event later in the year.

Logan Tierney and Ben Allan had fun at last year's family day - sadly this year's event has been postponed. Pic: Alan Murray

“Apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it.”

However, the club has revealed that to celebrate its 140th anniversary they will be hosting a special pre-season game with near neighbours Falkirk.

The game will take place on Saturday, July 6 at Ochilview.

Details of kick off time and how to obtain tickets have still to be revealed.