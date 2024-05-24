Cancellation of Warriors Family Day but promise of special match with Falkirk
Stenhousemuir FC had planned told the club’s popular family day at Ochilview Park this Sunday but late this afternoon announced it was being postponed.
Announcing the change to plans on social media, the club stated: “We regret to announce that due to the poor weather forecast for Sunday, we have taken the decision to cancel the Warriors Family Day.
“We will look at options for hosting a family event later in the year.
“Apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it.”
However, the club has revealed that to celebrate its 140th anniversary they will be hosting a special pre-season game with near neighbours Falkirk.
The game will take place on Saturday, July 6 at Ochilview.
Details of kick off time and how to obtain tickets have still to be revealed.
However, the announcement comes days after Falkirk historian Ian Scott suggested the clubs should hold a charity match. similar to what took place 59 years ago when Stanley Matthews appeared on the wing for the Warriors.
