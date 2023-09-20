Canavan's the man: Singer Pat helps Falkirk area care home's garden party go with a swing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a fun-filled afternoon at Bankview Care Home, in Kilysth Road, Banknock, with singer Pat Canavan belting out some golden oldies for staff, residents and their families and friends.

People could try their luck with the tombola and raffle before enjoying a bit of barbecue. There were also plenty of stalls selling cakes, ice cream and other treats which helped raise the significant total for the care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene Burns, a member of staff member at Bankview, said: “We had such a brilliant day – It’s always such a joy for everyone to get together and have fun.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may have been cloudy but everyone had a sunny disposition at Bankview Care Home's garden party (Picture: Submitted)

Bankview, part of the Holmes Care Group, organises regular events like this in its extensive activities programme, which hopefully creates community spirit and enables