Canavan's the man: Singer Pat helps Falkirk area care home's garden party go with a swing
It was a fun-filled afternoon at Bankview Care Home, in Kilysth Road, Banknock, with singer Pat Canavan belting out some golden oldies for staff, residents and their families and friends.
People could try their luck with the tombola and raffle before enjoying a bit of barbecue. There were also plenty of stalls selling cakes, ice cream and other treats which helped raise the significant total for the care home.
Irene Burns, a member of staff member at Bankview, said: “We had such a brilliant day – It’s always such a joy for everyone to get together and have fun.”
Bankview, part of the Holmes Care Group, organises regular events like this in its extensive activities programme, which hopefully creates community spirit and enables
residents to live happy and healthy lives.