Can you step up for Strathcarron Hospice’s latest fundraising challenge?

Residents across Falkirk are being asked to step up and take on a challenge this September to help raise money for Strathcarron Hospice.

The team at the hospice have launched the Strathcarron Step Challenge and are hoping the community will get behind the interactive, virtual event which encourages both adults and children alike to push their daily step count, aiming for 15,000 steps a day over the course of next month.

Liz McGuire, domestic co-ordinator and Kim Ward, assistant co-ordinator launch the Strathcarron Step Challenge. Pic: Michael Gillen

Domestic goddesses Liz McGuire and Kim Ward take 15,000 steps every day keeping the hospice spotless and the pair are challenging people to follow in their footsteps and reach the goal of 450,000 steps in September.

Not only is it a chance to get active, but through sponsorship from friends, family and colleagues, you’ll be helping to make a big difference to those who rely on the hospice.

Those looking to take on the Step Challenge can sign up to the event either as an individual or as a team of four friends, colleagues or classmates and they will be able to compete with other teams on the Step Challenge Leaderboard on the Strathcarron website.

Claire Kennedy, the charity’s community fundraiser, said: “Strathcarron Hospice couldn’t continue to provide the specialist care and support to patients and families without the generous support of our local communities.

“For every £150 raised in the Step Challenge, we could provide one full block of rehab for one person, enabling them to return home, with confidence, following a stay in our in-patient unit.

“By doing so, you can get active this September and help us continue to provide specialist care to our patients.”

Participants can track the number of steps they do each day using a variety of methods including through apps on their mobile phones, a fitness watch, or a pedometer.

Once a week they are asked to log the number of steps completed that week on the Strathcarron website, and it is hoped by the end of the month everyone will have passed the 450,000 step target.

When the steps are logged the leaderboard will be updated and those involved can see their progress compared to other teams and individuals.

To find out more about the Strathcarron Step Challenge, how you can get involved or to register for your fundraising pack visit www.strathcarronhospice.net/step-challenge