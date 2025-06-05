Can new council plan really make Grangemouth more "attractive, welcoming and functional"?

Falkirk Council’s elected officials will look at the latest “vision” for the Grangemouth of the future later this month.

At a meeting of the executive on Thursday, June 19, members will discuss the proposals contained within a report on the “Grangemouth Spatial Vision and Town Centre Masterplan” that outlines a 20-year strategy to make the town centre a more attractive, welcoming, and functional place for people to live, work, shop, and visit.

The plan has been developed to tackle some of the key challenges currently affecting the area, including the closure of shops and businesses as well as changes in how people use town centres.

The masterplan looks at how land, buildings, transport links and public spaces could be improved in stages over time.

Falkirk Council members will discuss plans for the future of Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)

It includes proposals to make the town centre easier to walk and cycle around by improving paths and connections, develop new housing in and around the town centre to bring more people into the area and attract new businesses by offering better spaces and supporting mixed-use developments.

It also seeks to improve public spaces with more green areas, seating, and landscaping and is looking to encourage more community events and activities to bring life and footfall back to key areas.

The plan takes into account the wider context of the town, including its industrial history and its future role as part of Scotland’s transition to a low-carbon economy

The plan will look to connect the town centre with major developments at the port and surrounding areas, ensuring Grangemouth is well positioned for the future.

Michael McGuinness, head of growth, planning, sport and sulture at Falkirk Council, said: “This masterplan provides a practical roadmap for the future of Grangemouth town centre.

"It responds directly to the needs and aspirations of the local community and sets out clear steps for how we can make the town centre a more vibrant and sustainable place.

“By creating better public spaces, encouraging new investment, and connecting the town centre to wider developments, we can help Grangemouth thrive in the years ahead.

“We look forward to hearing the views of councillors when the report is presented. The masterplan was developed following feedback from residents, local businesses, community groups and other stakeholders.”

