The Big Butterfly Count takes place at the Scottish Wildlife Trust centre, near Wood Street, Grangemouth, from 1pm on Saturday, August 5.

Booking for the event is essential and families who come along will be able to take part in a range of activities – including learning how to monitor and identify butterflies, participate in craft sessions and lots more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Butterfly Count is a UK-wide survey aimed at helping assess the health of the environment simply by counting the amount and type of butterflies – and some day-flying moths – people see flying around them.

Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is hosting a Big Butterfly Count event (Picture: Submitted)

Launched in 2010, the count become the world's biggest survey of butterflies, with over 64,000 “citizen scientists” taking part in 2022 across the UK.