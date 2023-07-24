News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Can Grangemouth's Jupiter park count on you to help protect butterflies?

Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is encouraging local nature lovers to take part in one of the largest citizen science projects in the UK in a effort to protect Scotlan’s butterfly population.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST

The Big Butterfly Count takes place at the Scottish Wildlife Trust centre, near Wood Street, Grangemouth, from 1pm on Saturday, August 5.

Booking for the event is essential and families who come along will be able to take part in a range of activities – including learning how to monitor and identify butterflies, participate in craft sessions and lots more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Big Butterfly Count is a UK-wide survey aimed at helping assess the health of the environment simply by counting the amount and type of butterflies – and some day-flying moths – people see flying around them.

Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is hosting a Big Butterfly Count event (Picture: Submitted)Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is hosting a Big Butterfly Count event (Picture: Submitted)
Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is hosting a Big Butterfly Count event (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

Launched in 2010, the count become the world's biggest survey of butterflies, with over 64,000 “citizen scientists” taking part in 2022 across the UK.

Visit the website to book a place and get more information.

Related topics:Grangemouth