A foundation to support those in need in our communities has been set up by the friends of a former police dog handler who died last summer.

Cameron Shanks helped raise over £60,000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley as a thank you for the support those involved with the charity gave him after he was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2019.

Despite only being given months to live, his determination to make memories with his wife Claire and family saw him defy the medics.

Sadly, he died on June 3 last year, only days before his 63rd birthday.

The Cammy Shanks Burns Club Inaugural Burns Supper took place in 2020. Pictured: Grant Williamson; Derek McMorrow; Dougie Smith; Jennifer Newlands Buchan; Sean Pearson; Cameron Shanks; Sammy McGivern and Richard Smith. Front; Megan Salmond and Jack Salmond, Alloa Bowmore Pipe Band both from Falkirk.

One of the fundraisers he was involved in was the Cammy Shanks Burns Supper which was launched by his friends Sean Pearson and Dougie Smith. The first took place in Larbert Bowling Club shortly before the country went into lockdown in 2020.

Two others have since been held in Falkirk Town Hall and Beancross function suite, but sadly Cammy’s health saw him unable to attend last year’s event.

All three raised thousands of pounds for the cancer caring centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Since Cammy’s death his friends have decided to set up The Cammy Shanks Community Foundation with the aim of helping not just cancer charities but others in need from every walk of life across the district.

Sean said: “The focus now is to plough every penny we raise straight back into the community. People don't always have easy happy lives, there are people out in our community that are ill, that can't do family things with their kids, others that can't feed their kids and people who can't heat their house.

"I am passionate about keeping Cammy's legacy going and helping as many people as we can.”

The foundation already has a social media presence and thanks to local business Crunchy Carrots now has a website. There has also been offers of support for its future fundraising plans from other businesses across the area.

But those who enjoyed the Burns Suppers will not be disappointed as the foundation is hosting one in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in Polmont on Saturday, March 2 with a host of speakers and entertainment.

Tickets, costing £40, can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or calling Sean Pearson on 07497 302176.

Cammy Shanks was born and raised in Falkirk, joining the police where he became a sergeant in the dog section and later a trainer at the Tulliallan Police College.

He retired from Police Scotland in 2020 after 43 years of service and in September 2022, he was asked to help unveil the memorial to all the force’s four-legged recruits in Glasgow’s Pollok Park.

Cammy loved football from his earliest days and was a diehard supporter of Hibernian FC. In recent years, he showed his support for the sport by acting as the kitman, first at Camelon and latterly, Dunipace FC.