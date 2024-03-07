Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cammy Shanks Community Foundation organised its fourth Burns Supper on Saturday.

It took place in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and had Scottish actor Jordan Young as MC for the evening, as well as former STV newsreader Sophie Wallace from Falkirk as one of the speakers.

This was the fourth Burns Supper organised by Sean Pearson and Dougie Smith.

Top table guests and performers at the Cammy Shanks Community Foundation 2024 Burns Supper: back row, Megan Salmond, Sean Pearson, Willie Barr, Joseph Derek Morrow and Will Lunn. Front row, Robbie Carran, Sophie Wallace, Jordan Young and Richard Smith (Reg Smith). Pic: Michael Gillen

The first three all raised money for Maggie’s Forth Valley, which was a cause which Cameron Shanks – or Cammy as he was best known – championed after the charity supported him and his family following his cancer diagnosis.

Sadly, the former police dog handler died last June after helping to raise over £60,000 for the Larbert centre.

His friends wanted to continue his legacy and decided to set up the foundation which will help not just cancer charities but others in need from every walk of life across the district.

However, the Burns supper was always so popular they decided it must go ahead again.

The money raised on Saturday takes the total raised from the four events to over £15,000.

Sean Pearson thanked everyone for their support, especially those who attended and sponsors. He said: “The Burns club went from strength to strength, and we want the foundation to continue this so we can help as many people and organisations as possible within our community.”