The Cammy Shanks Charity Burns Club will host this year’s Burns Supper in the Beancross function suite, Polmont, on Friday, February 24 at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

All the money raised will go to the caring cancer centre which is in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

The club was set up by Sean Pearson with the aim of raising money for Maggie’s and he asked his friend Cameron ‘Cammy’ Shanks if he would put his name to it.

The Cammy Shanks Burns Club Inaugural Burns Supper held in Larbert Bowling Club in February 2020. Pic: Michael Gillen

Cammy, who was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2019, has defied doctors’ diagnosis that he had months left to live. Since then he has made it his mission to raise as much money for the Maggie’s centre where he and his family have found lots of help and support.

Together with his wife Claire, family and friends, Cammy has raised over £60,000 for the charity which provides support and advice to those suffering from cancer, as well as their relatives.

Sean explained how the first event came about in 2020: “Myself and friend Dougie Smith were chatting about having a party. Originally it was going to be a Burns Supper in my home for about 20 people but by the following day we had to book a hall, had 80 attendees and raised £2500 for Maggie’s.

“Due to Covid we were unable to hold another until last year we had 150 people attend Falkirk Town Hall and we raised £5000. This year’s event is at Beancross and we’re hoping people will again be generous. We hope to organise a supper for years to come and grow it each time.”

Among this entertaining the guests will be The Ghost of Rabbie Burns, pipers and music from Dougie Smith. There are also lots of auction prizes which will be up for grabs on the night including a signed Falkirk FC top and signed AJ boxing gloves.