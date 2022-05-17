Camerados to bring their public living room to Falkirk town centre

The Camerados are bringing along their furniture – sofas, chairs, table and lamps – for the event, which runs from 10am to 1pm.

They’ll also have some big yellow pants.

And they are inviting locals to pop down for a cuppa, a game of Jenga and a natter.

The Camerados will be setting up a public living room in the area around the bandstand at the east end of Falkirk High Street on Thursday.

The event is being hosted by the Well Now Health and Wellbeing Centre who will be giving away free hugs.

Camerados is a global movement of people who want us all to look out for each other and be more human in how we interact with others.

They follow six principles and are big believers in public living rooms.

These are spaces where people can go to just be themselves alongside others.

They are organised by people in communities for those in the community and are open to all offering just the company of other humans.

Mary-Jane Armstrong, from Well Now Health and Wellbeing Centre, is delighted the Camerados will be setting up a public living room in the High Street.

She said: “When I opened the centre I became aware there were a lot of isolated people.

"So I opened up the centre as a public living room on a Thursday afternoon and on a Saturday for people to come in, have a cup of tea and a chat.

"It’s about giving people somewhere to go to connect with others.”