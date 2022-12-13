Camelon's Mariner Centre issues Wednesday morning Wi-Fi warning for customers

A spokesperson for the Glasgow Road venue said: “Due to essential reconfiguration of the Wi-Fi network at the Mariner Centre, we will only be able to accept cash payments from 10am to noon on Wednesday, December 14 with payment by credit/debit card not being possible during this time.

“Our online fitness class booking system with access via our mobile app will also be unavailable from between 10am and noon and you will be unable to make a telephone booking as lines will also be affected.

“If you are planning to attend the Mariner Centre during this period, can existing members please bring their membership card with them in order to gain access. We will endeavour to have this work completed as quickly as possible.

The Mariner Centre has issued a Wednesday morning Wi-Fi warning