News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Camelon's Mariner Centre issues Wednesday morning Wi-Fi warning for customers

The popular Mariner Centre in Camelon will not be operating its usual phoneline and online booking system or be able to take card payments on Wednesday morning.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 8:08am

A spokesperson for the Glasgow Road venue said: “Due to essential reconfiguration of the Wi-Fi network at the Mariner Centre, we will only be able to accept cash payments from 10am to noon on Wednesday, December 14 with payment by credit/debit card not being possible during this time.

“Our online fitness class booking system with access via our mobile app will also be unavailable from between 10am and noon and you will be unable to make a telephone booking as lines will also be affected.

Hide Ad

“If you are planning to attend the Mariner Centre during this period, can existing members please bring their membership card with them in order to gain access. We will endeavour to have this work completed as quickly as possible.

The Mariner Centre has issued a Wednesday morning Wi-Fi warning
Most Popular

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”