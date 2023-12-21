Camelon's Forth Valley Sensory Centre gets festive as Christmas approaches

A charity which supports thousands of people with sight and hearing loss in the Forth Valley has been holding special festive events in the run up to Christmas.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) users were able to enjoy a trip to Edinburgh to experience a performance of The Adventures of Peter Pan at the Festival Theatre. As well

as a BSL (British Sign Language) performance, the theatre provided a touch tour before the show, with access to the stage, set, costumes and props, which gave them

a better understanding of the performance by being able to feel different aspects of the show.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre members sing out for Christmas time (Picture: Submitted)

Theatre goers were also given a set of headphones with an audio description of what was happening on the stage.

Laura Cluxton, sight loss ambassador at Camelon-based FVSC, said: “The performance was absolutely hilarious, my face hurt from laughing. The touch tour brought

the set and costumes to life, it’s brilliant to have it.

“The trip was a huge success and everyone had a great time.”

Earlier in the month the charity’s Sensory Singers choir, fresh from a performance at FVSC’s Christmas Fayre in November, brought the festive spirit to shoppers with a show in Tesco in Camelon that featured traditional carols as well as Christmas classics.

The Sensory Singers meet every fortnight and sing a wide range of musical styles, proving that sensory loss is no barrier to enjoying music and singing together.

Lyrics are provided in different formats for those who need them including large print or braille.

The group raised £353 total from the performances, which will go towards the charity’s work to help people who have a sensory impairment live as independently as possible.Lawson Eades, who sings in the group, said: “I love singing and enjoy our practices and public performances. It’s good to meet up with like-minded people at our

fortnightly rehearsals, where we have some fun, laughter and sing our hearts out.

“Singing is good for everyone and always lifts my spirits.”