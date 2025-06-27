Camelon youngsters design bench for neighbourhood park

As the school term ends, a project working with youngsters at Easter Carmuirs Primary has come to an end.

The Safer Communities Youth Action Project (SCYAP) is committed to supporting young people to make environmental improvements in public parks and green spaces throughout Camelon and Tamfourhill.

Over the last three months, the SCYAP has worked with the P7 class from Easter Carmuirs Primary School to design a seating bench with a planter which has been located in the play area within Easter Carmuirs Park.

The young people designed their own “Wild Bench” which, in addition to providing some much-needed seating for the play park. also encourages biodiversity and helps local nature and the wildlife that lives in the park.

Youngsters with the new bench in Easter Carmuirs park. Pic: Contributed

John Hosie, SCYAP development worker, said: “Our Youth Action approach is concerned with facilitating multiple benefits for both local young people and the wider community. In this project the park and local families will be able to enjoy a new facility when visiting the park.

The participating young people have all gained Dynamic Youth Awards through their participation and there is also the additional benefit for the local environment and its biodiversity.

Youngsters designed the bench with wild nature in mind, reflected in the artwork, and have also planted seeds and plants.

The bench was officially unveiled with a celebratory picnic earlier this month.