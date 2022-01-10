Camelon slimmers launch new year weight loss target and fundraiser for sensory centre

.Slimming World Camelon is aiming to lose 250lbs of weight together in January as its members accept the ‘Take on 250’ challenge for Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

With 250 people each day losing their sight in the UK the challenge is designed to remind everyone to take good care of their eyes.

Throughout January, the group’s members, who meet each week at the centre, will record their progress and it is hoped they will lose 250lbs together over the course of the month.

Launching the initiative are Sandra McEwan with Shelagh Nelson and Alistair McEwan

Sandra McEwan, Slimming World Group Consultant, said: “January is always a time when people think more about their health and weight loss is one of the most common goals.

“We are hoping to raise £250 at least through sponsorship but hopefully we will get a little bit more.

“One of our members, Erin Callan, works for Diageo and has already secured match funding from them as part of their employee programme which is great news!”

She added: “Being based here at the Centre has really shown us some of the challenges that people with sensory conditions face on a daily basis so we are delighted to be able to provide some support to the charity and also help raise awareness of sight loss and some of the causes.”

The support was welcomed by the centre.

Jacquie Winning, Forth Valley Sensory Centre chief Executive, said: “We hope it all goes brilliantly and can’t wait to see the results at the end of January.”

