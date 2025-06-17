Camelon sight loss event gives sneak peek into latest cutting edge assistive tech

By James Trimble
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST
People living with sight loss were able to test out the latest assistive technology at Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC).

The Camelon facility, which supports more than 20,000 people every year, hosted the Vision Zone exhibition at their centre in Camelon recently.

Organised by Optelec, a company providing assistive products for those with sight-loss, the event showcased the latest products, technologies, and resources aimed at supporting people with visual impairments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside Optelec, providers including Newsline, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Triple Tap Tech, the Macular Society, and Orcam were also available for guests to chat with. Each organisation offered expert demonstrations, advice, and insights to help visitors access essential tools and support. Jacquie Winning, chief executive of FVSC, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Vision Zone back to the centre for another fantastic event. Days like this are vital to our centre users to learn what support and technology is available to them.”

The sight loss event at Forth Valley Sensory Centre gave people the opportunity to try out some state-of-the-art tech (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The sight loss event at Forth Valley Sensory Centre gave people the opportunity to try out some state-of-the-art tech (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice