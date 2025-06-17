Camelon sight loss event gives sneak peek into latest cutting edge assistive tech
The Camelon facility, which supports more than 20,000 people every year, hosted the Vision Zone exhibition at their centre in Camelon recently.
Organised by Optelec, a company providing assistive products for those with sight-loss, the event showcased the latest products, technologies, and resources aimed at supporting people with visual impairments.
Alongside Optelec, providers including Newsline, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Triple Tap Tech, the Macular Society, and Orcam were also available for guests to chat with. Each organisation offered expert demonstrations, advice, and insights to help visitors access essential tools and support. Jacquie Winning, chief executive of FVSC, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Vision Zone back to the centre for another fantastic event. Days like this are vital to our centre users to learn what support and technology is available to them.”