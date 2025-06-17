Camelon sight loss event gives sneak peek into latest cutting edge assistive tech

People living with sight loss were able to test out the latest assistive technology at Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC).

Alongside Optelec, providers including Newsline, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Triple Tap Tech, the Macular Society, and Orcam were also available for guests to chat with. Each organisation offered expert demonstrations, advice, and insights to help visitors access essential tools and support. Jacquie Winning, chief executive of FVSC, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Vision Zone back to the centre for another fantastic event. Days like this are vital to our centre users to learn what support and technology is available to them.”