Camelon sensory charity welcomes French visitors for twin town event

A sensory charity that supports thousands of people in the Forth Valley was the first stop for visitors from Falkirk’s twin town in France.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre, based Redbrae Road, in Camelon, welcomed a delegation from Créteil as they visited Falkirk to celebrate the link between the two towns. The delegation, made up of Soraya Cardinal President of Twinning, Françoise Andreau Vice President, Frederique Giacomini, Julie Bertholom, Romain Guimber, accompanied by Pat Reid, Elaine Mitchell, Ian Burt from Falkirk Twinning Association, enjoyed a tour of the centre, including its community sensory garden, and popular café, to learn about the support it offers to people with sight and/or hearing loss across the Forth Valley.

They also enjoyed some Scottish shortbread prepared by FVSC’s chef, David Black, who is blind.

The group also listened to a presentation from Centre Volunteer Sally Work who spoke about the importance of having a Sensory Centre for the local deaf community, as it helps break down barriers and reduce feelings of isolation.

The delegation visits staff and service users at Forth Valley Sensory Centre (Picture: Submitted)

FVSC's Braille tutor Christine Moroney provided a demonstration of Braille and spoke of the importance of this communication aid and the positive impact the centre has on the lives of many blind and partially sighted people.

Créteil, which lies to the south of Paris, has been twinned with Falkirk for more than 40 years. The partnership was designed to promote connections between the two places to enable people to learn about other cultures and services and exchange ideas.

Soraya Cardinal, President of Créteil Twinning Association, said: "We were impressed and pleasantly surprised to discover this place of life that welcomes and supports people with disabilities.

“We hope a fruitful partnership can be established in the coming months for the benefit of people with disabilities and their families." Jacquie Winning, Forth Valley Sensory Centre chief executive, added: “We were delighted to welcome our friends from France to our centre to share all the work we do to support people with sight and/or hearing loss and to introduce them to our community here. “We are very proud of the unique place we have in Falkirk and beyond.”

