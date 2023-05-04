Camelon sensory centre trains King Tuts staff to help blind and deaf gig goers

The FVSC training outlined how blindness and deafness impacts on people’s daily lives, and the adjustments that can be made to meet their needs.

During an all-day session at the renowned venue – which staged a legendary gig back in 1993 which helped launch Oasis into superstardom – members of staff were

taken through practical activities to simulate blindness or deafness with the aim of achieving a greater understanding.

FVSC staff delivered the training session for the King Tut's team at the famous Glasgow music venue

They were joined by FVSC staff and volunteers who were able to share their real-life experiences and give advice on the best ways to communicate with those with

sensory loss.

The King Tut’s team were then tested on what they had learned, with a live simulation of how they might help people in a club atmosphere.

Louise Hutchison, accessibility manager at DF Concerts, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with the team at FVSC. We can’t thank them enough for the valuable knowledge they have shared with the team.

“Through continued work and training, we strive to ensure that we are providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for all abilities in our venue.”

FVSC’s sensory awareness training aims to help organisations understand the different causes, conditions and impacts of sight and hearing loss, and ways they can increase accessibility.

Sessions can be delivered both at the centre in Falkirk, or by visiting the businesses.

Hannah Wilson, FVSC volunteer coordinator, said: "We were delighted to deliver our sensory awareness training to members of staff at King Tut’s on behalf of DF Concerts."Deafness and blindness can be incredibly isolating, but there is lots of small things that businesses and organisations can do to increase inclusion and accessibility and ensure everyone can take part in the activities many people take for granted – like enjoying live music.“It’s fantastic the organisation wants to help improve the experience of those with sight and hearing loss when they are attending gigs, concerts, festivals and venues."