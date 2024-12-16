Camelon sensory centre team train up staff at prestigious Dunblane Hydro

Staff at a top hotel in Dunblane have been given specialist training from members of Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) to improve the experiences of guests with hearing loss.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-day course took place recently at the Double Tree Dunblane Hydro and saw FVSC specialists outline how deafness impacts on people’s daily lives and the adjustments that can be made to meet their needs and make them feel more comfortable during their stay.

Staff at the Victorian Hilton hotel were given deaf awareness training and a British Sign Language workshop to enable and empower them to support and welcome customers who have sensory loss, and practiced with an interpreter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deaf awareness training, led by FVSC volunteer coordinator Hannah Wilson, involved helping them understand what it is like to be deaf, the differences between BSL and English, the barriers people face and what different words and terminologies mean.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre team members give Dunblane Hydro staff the skill they need to cater to people with hearing loss (PIcture: Submitted)

Workers then had a chance to learn some basic BSL including finger spelling, the alphabet, and how to say their name.

This is the second time staff have taken part in this training and FVSC hope to continue their partnership with the hotel in the future.

FVSC supports thousands of people across Forth Valley in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, offering a range of services to those who are blind, partially sighted, deaf and hard of hearing. The training sessions are one way they work to improve the lives and experiences of people with sight and hearing loss in the area. Jacquie Winning MBE, FVSC chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have returned to Dunblane Hydro to support them to develop their skills and training so guests with hearing loss to feel as comfortable as possible and enjoy their experience at the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Awareness and understanding of sensory loss are some of the biggest challenges we face and training like this makes a huge difference. We look forward to continuing to work with the Dunblane Hydro in the future to make things as inclusive and accessible as possible for their guests.

"We are always looking for new partners so any businesses who would benefit from this expert training are very welcome to get in touch.”