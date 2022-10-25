Camelon safer streets initiative's doors are open to residents with concerns

The first event takes place between 2pm and 5pm on Thursday, November 3 at the Camelon Community Centre, in Abercrombie Street.

John Hosie, community safety representative of Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill, said: “The Safer Streets Open Doors events are an ideal opportunity for positive

community engagement between local people and statutory services such as the police, Fire and Rescue Service, Falkirk Council and important third sector organisations like the Forth Valley Recovery Community, Transform Forth Valley, Neighbourhood Watch and Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

The first Safer Streets Open Doors event take place on November 3

“It’s also an opportunity for local groups and organisations to highlight their contributions to the local community safety agenda and encourage more local people to get involved with their activities.”

The Forth Environment link’s Dr Bike service will be available, allowing anybody to bring along their bike to the event for a service or some repair work – free of charge.

Hot drinks will also be available on the day.

John said: “I would like to invite everyone along. If you have an idea that will make your streets safer or want to resolve local issues and make a difference to Camelon and Tamfourhill, then please come along and chat to the staff and volunteers from this wide range of organisations, services and groups who will all be there to listen to your issues, ideas, and suggestions.”

