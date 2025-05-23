Camelon residents ready to Spring into Action with new plan for community

A call to action was answered by residents in a community as they helped launch a blueprint for the area’s future.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camelon Community Action Plan (CAP) was unveiled at Forth Valley Sensory Centre this week with the Spring into Action event attracting more than 40 people, who came to explore the new plan and find out how they could help bring it to life.

Falkirk Council leader, Cllr Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This is a fantastic example of how communities can lead the way in shaping local priorities. The Camelon Community Action Plan is rooted in what people have told us matters most to them, and events like this bring those ambitions into focus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed in partnership with local people and based on feedback from previous engagement sessions and consultations, the 82-page action plan sets out key priorities for Camelon on: community safety; outdoor spaces; health and wellbeing; things to do; and economic activity.

Some of those who attended the launch of Camelon Community Action Plan. Pic: Falkirk Council

The launch event brought people together to discuss the plan, meet with local groups, and share ideas over tea and biscuits.

There was also a plenty for the children to enjoy, with free face painting, seed planting, and even a visit from the local fire brigade.

Everyone who came along took home seed packets – a simple way to support local growing and a reminder that the ideas and actions in the plan need time, care and community effort to grow too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAPs are designed to “empower communities” by allowing them to identify their priorities and address issues important to them. This approach is community-focused and led, fostering collaboration between people in communities and community planning partners.