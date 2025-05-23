Camelon residents ready to Spring into Action with new plan for community
Camelon Community Action Plan (CAP) was unveiled at Forth Valley Sensory Centre this week with the Spring into Action event attracting more than 40 people, who came to explore the new plan and find out how they could help bring it to life.
Falkirk Council leader, Cllr Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This is a fantastic example of how communities can lead the way in shaping local priorities. The Camelon Community Action Plan is rooted in what people have told us matters most to them, and events like this bring those ambitions into focus.”
Developed in partnership with local people and based on feedback from previous engagement sessions and consultations, the 82-page action plan sets out key priorities for Camelon on: community safety; outdoor spaces; health and wellbeing; things to do; and economic activity.
The launch event brought people together to discuss the plan, meet with local groups, and share ideas over tea and biscuits.
There was also a plenty for the children to enjoy, with free face painting, seed planting, and even a visit from the local fire brigade.
Everyone who came along took home seed packets – a simple way to support local growing and a reminder that the ideas and actions in the plan need time, care and community effort to grow too.
CAPs are designed to “empower communities” by allowing them to identify their priorities and address issues important to them. This approach is community-focused and led, fostering collaboration between people in communities and community planning partners.
