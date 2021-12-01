Camelon pupils say goodbye to two Carmuirs Primary staff members

Lorraine Small and Ina McLaurin have both spent the last 26 years at Carmuirs Primary School.

Starting out as a support for learning assistant in 1995 at the Carmuirs Street building, Lorraine Small now deals with all the schools clerical work.

Little did she know that only a couple of months later, she would be joined by Ina McLaurin, who would go on to become a long-term colleague and lifelong friend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carmuirs Primary School: retiral of staff Lorraine Small and Christina McLaurin who both have 26 years service

Paying tribute to both, acting head teacher Sharon Wilson said: “Both Ina and Lorraine have been central to the ‘Carmuirs Family’ since they started all of those years ago and it is with huge sadness that we are saying goodbye to them both today.

“However, they both totally deserve time now to enjoy the fruits of their labour, and spend time with their families, their grandchildren and their much loved group of friends who they call ‘The Tea Ladies’.

“Lorraine will continue to serve Grace Church in Larbert and lead the 5th Larbert Boys Brigade every Friday night. Ina is already planning her future DIY projects that she loves getting involved in with her husband Mitchell.

“The send-off and warm wishes that they have received from children, parents and colleagues is testament to the legacy that they will leave in Carmuirs Primary School.”