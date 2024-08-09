Camelon publican raises over £32k for Western General cancer unit
Publican Elizabeth Morrison was diagnosed with breast cancer over 13 years ago after going for a routine mammogram.
The 67-year-old said: “I didn’t have a lump and if I hadn’t attended for the screening appointment who knows what would have happened. I probably wouldn’t be here now.”
But thankfully her cancer was caught early and specialists discovered she had two tumours. After an intensive course of radiotherapy she was given the all clear 12 years ago.
However, Elizabeth, who is the popular mine host of the Mariner Bar in Camelon, has never forgotten her consultant Mr Rao and the staff at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where she was treated and where she attended for regular check ups.
She now regularly fundraises for the breast cancer unit in the hospital and recently handed over her largest cheque yet – £10,000 towards supporting the continuing work with patients – and taking her overall total raised to over £32,000.
Elizabeth says she couldn’t raise such large sums without the support of her family, staff and customers at the Glasgow Road pub.
She said: “We do fundraising throughout the year and sell shots, lighters, crisps and other things to raise money. We’ve also got a great customer who sells spot the team cards in Alexander’s and this year we’ve also had a generous donation from a regular.
"Everyone has been very generous and it’s great to be able to give this money to the unit for all the good work they do. The staff were again all delighted when I handed over the cheque.”
Born and bred in Camelon, Elizabeth has worked in the Mariner Bar for 38 years, becoming the licensee 14 years ago.
Her generous customers have also supported fundraisers for Maggie’s Forth Valley and have no intention of stopping their support for the Western General’s oncology unit.
Elizabeth would like to thank all her staff and customers, with special mentions to Jimmy McCallum and Stevie Ferguson for all their support.
