Camelon pub getting ready to support CHAS
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Canal Inn, which sits on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal at Lock 16 will be raising money for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) over the next two months.
A few of the brave pub regulars have “volunteered” to have their legs waxed on April 25.
An afternoon tea is also being planned, while bar Linsay Williamson will be taking part in a deadlift challenge to lift 10,000kg in one day.
These events are all leading up to Friday, June 27 when the hostelry will be hosting a full day of fundraising for this worthy cause.
CHAS provides care for children who may die young and their families across the whole of Scotland.
They are committed to making sure that no matter how short their time may be, it is a time filled with happiness and fun.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.