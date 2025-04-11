Camelon pub getting ready to support CHAS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub’s staff and punters are busy fundraising for a children’s charity.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canal Inn, which sits on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal at Lock 16 will be raising money for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) over the next two months.

A few of the brave pub regulars have “volunteered” to have their legs waxed on April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An afternoon tea is also being planned, while bar Linsay Williamson will be taking part in a deadlift challenge to lift 10,000kg in one day.

Staff at The Canal Inn are fundraising for CHAS. Pic: Contributed

These events are all leading up to Friday, June 27 when the hostelry will be hosting a full day of fundraising for this worthy cause.

CHAS provides care for children who may die young and their families across the whole of Scotland.

They are committed to making sure that no matter how short their time may be, it is a time filled with happiness and fun.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.