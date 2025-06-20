Camelon nursery youngsters spend time with Kinnaird Manor residents

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:23 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 14:43 BST
Proving that age is no barrier to having fun, youngsters from a Camelon nursery regularly spend time in a nearby care home.

The youngsters from Carmuirs Primary’s Early Learning Centre have been visiting Kinnaird Manor Care Home every Friday for the last two years.

It’s all part of an intergenerational programme to create a link between the two generations.

One week the ELC has a Book Bug sessions, another week they play games and take part in arts and crafts, then another ween the home’s activities coordinator Jamie Allison runs a session.

A spokesperson for Carmuirs Primary ELC said: “These sessions have been very beneficial bringing together children and adults through shared experiences fostering empathy, social skills, and understanding.

"We also attend each other's events to show support, while the residents have also come over to the nursery to interact with the children in their environment.

"The link created between the two settings is proving to be very valuable, creating some lovely relationships.”

On warm days the fun at the Brown Street home can take place outside.

