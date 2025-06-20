Camelon nursery youngsters spend time with Kinnaird Manor residents

The youngsters from Carmuirs Primary’s Early Learning Centre have been visiting Kinnaird Manor Care Home every Friday for the last two years.

It’s all part of an intergenerational programme to create a link between the two generations.

One week the ELC has a Book Bug sessions, another week they play games and take part in arts and crafts, then another ween the home’s activities coordinator Jamie Allison runs a session.

A spokesperson for Carmuirs Primary ELC said: “These sessions have been very beneficial bringing together children and adults through shared experiences fostering empathy, social skills, and understanding.

"We also attend each other's events to show support, while the residents have also come over to the nursery to interact with the children in their environment.

"The link created between the two settings is proving to be very valuable, creating some lovely relationships.”

1 . Kinnaird Manor Care Home On warm days the fun at the Brown Street home can take place outside. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Kinnaird Manor Care Home Having great fun. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Kinnaird Manor Care Home Everyone listens to teacher. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Kinnaird Manor Care Home The end of another great afternoon. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales