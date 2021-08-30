Camelon Mariner Centre forced to close leisure pool

A Falkirk Community Trust spokesperson said: “We are sorry to inform our customers the leisure pool at the Mariner Centre will be closed for a few days. This is due to a UK-wide shortage of a specific chemical needed in swimming pools to ensure the pool water quality.

"Our supplier is doing everything they can and as quickly as they can to source this chemical. We hope we will be able to reopen towards the end of this week. Thank you for your patience as we attempt to resolve this supply issue that appears to affect other areas of life in general.

At least the ball pool is still open to enjoy

"We will keep everyone up to date on this situation via our website. In the meantime, the rest of the facilities are the Mariner Centre are open, and you can still access casual swimming at Grangemouth Sports Complex and Bo’ness Recreation Centre.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.