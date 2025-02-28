Camelon Juniors support trouble-hit Falkirk Foodbank

Supporters of a junior football club are being asked to bring along donations to support a food bank hit by thieves for the fifth time.

Officials at Camelon Juniors said they were so saddened by the latest trouble at nearby Falkirk Foodbank that they are organising at collection of food at their next home game.

Volunteers at the food bank in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate discovered yet another break in when they arrived on Tuesday, February 18.

This is the fifth similar incident at their base – the fourth since last July. And despite improved security, it appears the premises are still a target.

Camelon Juniors will be collecting donations for Falkirk Foodbank at their next home game. Pic: Michael Gillen

Now the juniors have invited volunteers from the food bank to come along to their next home fixture against Linlithgow Rose on Wednesday, March 5, kick off 7.30pm.

They will be collecting non-perishable foodstuffs, including tins of custard, meat and tomatoes, UHT milk, long-life fruit juice and sugar.

A club spokesperson said: “We were saddened to hear about the recent break-ins at The Trussell Trust Falkirk Foodbank and want to do our part to help.

"At our next home fixture against Linlithgow Rose on March 5, volunteers from the Foodbank will be collecting tins and non-perishable items.

“If you're attending the game, please consider bringing along a donation—every little helps. We appreciate time’s are tough for everyone at the moment, but if you are able to donate an item or two, it will be going to a great cause.”

"Let's show the strength of our Camelon community.”