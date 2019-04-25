Camelon Juniors have new man in the hot set – all for a good cause

Camelon Juniors have given supporter Cameron Shanks, who is suffering from terminal cancer, the chance to manage the team on Saturday.

Ex-policeman Cameron (58) was diagnosed with stomach cancer six weeks ago and has been told that he has six to ten months to live – but he remains positive and adamant that he is going to live to the fullest.

“Six to ten months is an average,” he said. “I’m going to try to make sure that it is longer than that and do everything I can to prove them wrong.

“I became a grandpa four weeks ago and my long term aim is getting to see Emily’s first birthday next March.”

Cameron, who lives in Stenhousemuir and is married to Claire, counts a holiday to Amsterdam in May among other things on his bucket list – with watching Camelon Juniors in the Scottish Cup for the first time another.

Cameron has only been watching Camelon for 18 months and could not be more thankful for the support.

“Before my illness I had decided I was going to go along and see Camelon a lot next year. After the illness I got a text from club secretary Tony Smith asking if I would like to be manager for the day. I thought it was just a fantastic gesture and in keeping with the character of the club.

“It shows how much of a community club they are. The support has been humbling.

The former police dog handler has a big crowd following his managerial debut, with colleagues poking fun at his short fuse.

“I’ve got about 40 or 50 folk going,” he added. “I think they’re coming down to give me pelters. My colleagues are taking bets on how long it’ll take me to get sent to the stand. I get a bit loud!”

On a serious note, Cameron encourages anyone feeling anything unusual to report it to the doctors immediately and thanked the “fantastic” Maggie’s Centre in Larbert for their help.