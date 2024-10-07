Camelon Juniors and sponsors provide free PE kit for primary school pupils
As part of the club’s determination to play its role in the community Camelon Juniors presented over 140 sets of colourful gym clothing to P5 pupils at Carmuirs, Easter Carmuirs, Bantaskin and St Francis primary schools.
The presentation took place at the club’s Carmuirs Park last week.
The idea was the brainchild of Camelon’s director of football, Steven Allison, who then sought the support of the club’s sponsors to turn the plan into a reality.
Steven said: "We quickly gained strong financial backing from our 12 incredible shirt sponsors: Frasers, John O’Connor & Son Funeral Directors, Holland Insurance, Moore Equipment Hire, RJM Sports, Plough Hotel, Kingdom Coatings, Mariner Developments, Players Lounge, Scott Waste and 525 Accountancy.
“Without the generosity of our sponsors, this amazing donation would not have been possible.
"In addition to the kits we have also provided each school with 80 free adult and child tickets and look forward to welcoming them to matches in the future.”
