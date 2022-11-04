The event took place on Thursday at the Abercrombie Street premises.

John Hosie, community safety representative of Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill, said: “The Safer Streets Open Doors events are an opportunity for positive

community engagement between local people and statutory services such as the police, Fire and Rescue Service, Falkirk Council and important third sector

A whole host of groups and organisations were on hand at he Safer Streets Open Doors event in Camelon to give residents help and advice

organisations like the Forth Valley Recovery Community, Transform Forth Valley, Neighbourhood Watch and Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

“It’s also an opportunity for local groups and organisations to highlight their contributions to the local community safety agenda.”

Further Safer Streets Open Doors events take place at Tamfourhill Community Hub, Machrie Court, Tamfourhill from 10am to 1pm on Friday, November 18 and at Camelon Juniors Social Club, Fairlie Drive, Camelon between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday, November 30.