Camelon enjoys a grand day for those with sensory loss

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) organised the event in Camelon recently at its Redbrae Road premises, with donations from local businesses helping to make it a huge success.The cntre put on a barbecue last summer to help people reconnect after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, however, this year’s event was bigger, with stalls from a range of local vendors including Peaches Crafts, Wee Waxes and Compliments Massage Therapy.

There were alsogames in the Sensory Garden, a DJ, knitting, raffles, a tombola, and a Mario Kart competition on the day.

In total, £952.16 was raised for the centre, which supports people with visual and hearing impairments in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

The Forth Valley Sensory Centre Summer Fayre helped raise £1000

FVSC’s maintenance company, DVI Technologies, then donated a further £47.84 to bring the overall amount to £1,000.

The money will be used to help the Centre’s users.

Jacquie Winning, chief executive of FVSC, thanked local businesses including Morrison’s, Asda, Waitrose, Co-op, Kinnaird Butcher Shop and Deli, Johnsons Butchers and R. Brown & Son for donating food and treats for the barbecue.Raffle prizes were also donated by FVSC employees, Centre users and staff at The Falkirk Wheel.Jacquie said: “Our first ever Summer Fayre was a huge success, and we hope everyone who attended had a wonderful day. We’d like to thank everyone who made it possible – we truly could not have done it without the support of our amazing staff, stall owners, volunteers and donations from local businesses.

“I hope that we can organise more events like this at the Centre, so please keep an eye out for what we have coming up to see how you can get involved.”

Forth Valley Sensory Centre has been supporting deaf, hard of hearing, blind and partially sighted people of all ages across the area for over 15 years.

It provides groups, classes, activities and support to reduce social isolation and improve the well being of people with sensory conditions.