Camelon Easter Party raises cash for Maggie's Forth Valley

The event took place in the lounge of the Mariner Bar in Camelon on Saturday afternoon.

It brought in £1800 for the cancer centre which operates in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert and provides support to sufferers, as well as their families.

The party was a sell-out and proved to be great entertainment for the community, who were generous in supporting the charity.

Youngsters had lots of fun making – and wearing – Easter bonnets and they even had a visit from the Easter bunny.

There was also a raffle with lots of prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

A karaoke in the evening helped swell the total collected.

Amanda Johnstone who was involved in the organising said: “Thanks to everyone who came along and helped us reach this magnificent total.”

