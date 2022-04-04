Camelon Easter Party raises cash for Maggie's Forth Valley
A successful Easter Party raised lots of cash for Maggie’s Forth Valley at the weekend.
The event took place in the lounge of the Mariner Bar in Camelon on Saturday afternoon.
It brought in £1800 for the cancer centre which operates in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert and provides support to sufferers, as well as their families.
The party was a sell-out and proved to be great entertainment for the community, who were generous in supporting the charity.
Youngsters had lots of fun making – and wearing – Easter bonnets and they even had a visit from the Easter bunny.
There was also a raffle with lots of prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.
A karaoke in the evening helped swell the total collected.
Amanda Johnstone who was involved in the organising said: “Thanks to everyone who came along and helped us reach this magnificent total.”