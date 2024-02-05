Camelon drop-in event will give peek into future of walking, wheeling and cycling in Falkirk area
People will be able to see proposals for the development of active travel in the Falkirk area at special drop in events this week.
SEStran is in the process of developing active travel proposals encompassing walking, wheeling, and cycling routes in Falkirk, specifically targeting connections from Falkirk to Larbert and Falkirk to Polmont.
They are holding drop-in sessions at Camelon Education Centre, in Abercrombie Street from 12.3opm and 2.30pm on Tuesday, February 6 and 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 8.