Camelon couple Jim and Betty McLeod celebrate diamond anniversary

A chance meeting at a dance in a Camelon church hall led to a life-time partnership for one couple.

Betty and Jim McLeod celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary quietly at home on July 24, surrounded by family and loved ones.

They also had a visit from Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett who passed on his good wishes and presented them with a bouquet of flowers.

Jim, who had grown up in Denny, has been involved throughout his lifetime with Denny YMCA and it was at dance in St John’s Church hall organised between that organisation and the Girls’ Guildry – now known as the Girls’ Brigade – which the then Betty Penman was a keen member of that they first set eyes on each other.

Jim and Betty McLeod were visited on July 24 by Provost Robert Bissett as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Pic: Contributed

The pair started chatting and at the end of the night Jim walked her home.

A couple of weeks later the couple went out on a date and, as Jim put it “the rest is history”.

They were married on July 24, 1965 in St John’s Church followed by a reception for 120 guests in the Plough Hotel in Stenhousemuir.

Jim had served his engineering apprenticeship with JG Stein’s, the Castlecary brickworks owners, and the newlyweds were lucky enough to be given a company property at Greenbank Place in Camelon.

Jim and Betty McLeod on their wedding day in 1965. Pic: Contributed

This wasn’t far from where Betty had grown up with her parents and three siblings at Port Downie, all living in one room, before they were fortunate enough to get one of the newly built homes in Strachan Street.

And it was to this street that Jim and Betty would eventually find themselves moving to when their first daughter arrived.

Jim said: “We only had one bedroom and Betty’s aunt and uncle, Nell and Paddy, had a two bedroom house in Strachan Street which was really too big for them. Greenbank Place by this time had become a council property and we asked if we could do an exchange. I think it was 1973 that we moved in and we’ve been here ever since.”

His work as an engineer took him to work with firms in Glasgow and East Kilbride, while Betty, who had been a book-binder with Dunn & Wilson in Falkirk when they first met had to give up work after their wedding – no married women employed by the company at that time – and later worked with Burroughs in Cumbernauld.

The couple, both now 82, have two daughters, Lesley, who is married to Alan, and Lisa, married to Gordon, and two grandchildren, Olivia, 17 and ten-year-old Milo.

Over the years the family loved their foreign holidays with Jim saying that they went to countries such as Egypt and Turkey before they became popular tourist destinations, but they also travelled extensively through Europe as well as going on cruises.

They also used to love going dancing, while Jim was also a keen bowler for many years.

Asked the inevitable question on what’s the secret to a long and happy marriage, Jim replied: “There’s no secret. It all about having respect and having respect for the other person’s point of view.

"We’re also a very close family and like nothing better than all spending time together.”