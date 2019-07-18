Camelon couple Archie and Ethel Blair celebrate 60 years of happy marriage

A couple who met as colleagues have proved they know what it takes to make a marriage work after celebrating 60 years together.

Archibald and Ethel Blair, nee Martin, marked their Diamond Wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 11 with a meal at Falkirk Golf Club in their home village of Camelon.

More than six decades prior, Archibald (81), known as Archie, and Ethel (79) met for the first time as co-workers in what was then called the Falkirk and District Co-operative in Camelon.

The pair were married within two years at St John’s Parish Church in the village.

Though both moved on from their roles serving members of the public at the Co-op, their love remained.

Archie, who is originally from Bonnybridge, found work with Calor Gas driving tankers between Lockerbie and Wales and spent some time based in the former.

He latterly moved into office work with the firm before retiring at the age of 55.

Camelon-born woman Ethel, meanwhile, went on to take up a post as an auxiliary nurse at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

She then gained employment as a first aid attendant at bus builder Alexander Dennis Ltd, just a stone’s throw across the road from the couple’s first and only home together in Elizabeth Crescent.

Ethel took early retirement aged 51 to help look after the first of daughter Nicola’s three children, Darren (29), before doing likewise for his brother Lewis (25) and sister Elle (19).

As scary a prospect as staying at home to care for three grandchildren may be to some, Ethel insists the most terrified she has been in her property came in 1968 during the Great Storm — a hurricane which swept through the central belt of Scotland.

She said: “I was in here the night of the January storm myself.

“It was the only night I’ve ever been frightened!”

Archie and Ethel were delighted when grandson Darren told them they were to become great-grandparents three years ago following the birth of his daughter, Hallie.

While spending time with their family will always remain at the top of their priorities, the couple also have their own pastimes to keep themselves amused.

Archie is a keen bowler and a member of Grahamston Bowling Club and a regular attendee for indoor events at Camelon Bowling Club. When her husband is out on the greens, Ethel likes to put her baking and knitting skills to the test.

Trips to Tenerife and Puerto Pollensa are annual highlights for the Blairs, who are also planning a visit to see their daughter in Bahrain in the not too distant future.

Discussing the secret to a happy marriage, the diamond duo had the same answer.

Archie revealed: “Getting on with each other.”

Ethel said: “Just agreeing!”

The Blairs thanked Falkirk Golf Club for helping them to celebrate their anniversary.