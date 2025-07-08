Camelon community art on right track
Pupils from P7 at Carmuirs Primary and members of Safer Communities Youth Action Projects (SCYAP) came up with the design and carried out the work on the bridge over Stirling Road which leads from Nailer Road to Camelon railway station.
Their work is supported by both ScotRail and Network Rail.
The wraps will come off the mural and the totem poles at noon on Wednesday, July 16.
It will be followed by an active travel event which is open to all the community from 1pm to 4pm in neighbouring Nailer Road park.
Activities on offer include Cycling Without Age providing guided tours on their trishaws; Forth Environment Link giving rides on their adapted bikes; Falkirk Wheelers providing inline skating in the park; and fun football and design your own plant pot.
Forth Environment Link will provide a walk from Camelon station at the conclusion of the mural unveiling at 12.30pm.
Falkirk Council’s energy and climate change team will have an information stall all day in the park.
There will be snacks and drinks provided.
To take part in the activities all under tens must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
John Hosie, youth and community development worker, said: “This event is linked to the Community Climate Action Plan and was one of the recommendations to come out of the SCYAP event held in February and March which involved over 80 young people from the Camelon area.”
