Camelon coachbuilder helps Falkirk Round Table bring festive cheer to town
The team at Alexander Dennis & Sons have had a special job to do in recent weeks – they’ve been working hard to spruce up Santa’s sleigh ahead of his journey around Falkirk’s streets.
The sleigh used by Falkirk Round Table for their annual fundraiser which sees Father Christmas and his helpers visit residential streets around the town has been given a make-over this year by the Camelon coachbuilder.
Santa’s helpers were delighted to be able to pick up the vehicle last Friday, just in time for the big man to start his local rounds on Sunday evening.
The Round Table – and Santa – are delighted with how the sleigh looks this year.
Jamie Sime, Falkirk Round Table chairman, said: “From all of us at Falkirk Round Table we would liked to thank Alexander Dennis for all the planning and hard work they have put into the project. The continued support from such an amazing local company throughout the years really makes the difference as we try to create some festive cheer for the people of Falkirk.”
The Falkirk sleigh began touring local neighbourhoods on Sunday night and it’s a busy schedule over the next three weeks.
The sleigh has been sponsored by FBS Plumbing Solutions, Elevate and Ochilwood Joinery.
Santa’s helpers will be knocking on doors around the route collecting money for Strathcarron Hospice, Falkirk’s Mental Health Association, Seagull Trust and Town Break Dementia Services.
There’s also an option to make a donation through an online fundraising page here.
The schedule will see the team visit: Wednesday, November 30 – Bantaskine; Thursday, December 1 – Middlefield; Sunday, December 4 – Slamannan Road, Lady Ann Gate and Dumyat Drive; Monday, December 5 – Shieldhill; Tuesday, December 6 – Langlees; Wednesday, December 7 – Camelon; Thursday, December 8 – catch up night; Sunday, December 11 – Hallglen and Lionthorn; Monday, December 12 – Bainsford; Tuesday, December 13 – Gartcows and Woodlands; Wednesday, December 14 – Tamfourhill and Summerford Gardens; Thursday, December 15 – Rosebank and Anson Avenue; Sunday, December 18 – New Carron; Monday, December 19 – Prospecthill, Finnester Avenue, Hawley Road; Tuesday, December 20 –Canalside and Wallace Brae.