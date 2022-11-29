Camelon coachbuilder helps Falkirk Round Table bring festive cheer to town

The sleigh used by Falkirk Round Table for their annual fundraiser which sees Father Christmas and his helpers visit residential streets around the town has been given a make-over this year by the Camelon coachbuilder.

Santa’s helpers were delighted to be able to pick up the vehicle last Friday, just in time for the big man to start his local rounds on Sunday evening.

The Round Table – and Santa – are delighted with how the sleigh looks this year.

Santa's helpers from Falkirk Round Table (from left) Chris Scott, Jamie Sime and Kevin Beattie pick up the renovated sleigh from Robert Lapsley and Zane Parley of Alexander Dennis. Pic: Scott Louden.

Jamie Sime, Falkirk Round Table chairman, said: “From all of us at Falkirk Round Table we would liked to thank Alexander Dennis for all the planning and hard work they have put into the project. The continued support from such an amazing local company throughout the years really makes the difference as we try to create some festive cheer for the people of Falkirk.”

The Falkirk sleigh began touring local neighbourhoods on Sunday night and it’s a busy schedule over the next three weeks.

The sleigh has been sponsored by FBS Plumbing Solutions, Elevate and Ochilwood Joinery.

Santa’s helpers will be knocking on doors around the route collecting money for Strathcarron Hospice, Falkirk’s Mental Health Association, Seagull Trust and Town Break Dementia Services.

There’s also an option to make a donation through an online fundraising page here.