Camelon centre seeks volunteers for Kiltwalk

Camelon’s Forth Valley Sensory Centre is fully open after the festive break ... and looking for volunteers.

Organisers hope some of the centre’s many local supporters will consider taking part in Kiltwalk later this year, with the centre paying the entry fee and also giving each participant a free T-shirt.

Anyone interested can get in touch via sensory@forthvalleysensorycentre.org

The centre also has volunteering opportunities available for people able to donate a few hours each week or month, especially with the fundraising group which organises community fundraising activities.

Those interesting in helping can get in touch with volunteer coordinator Caroline on 01324 590 888, and for more information on volunteering and fundraising visit www.forthvalleysensorycentre.org