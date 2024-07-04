Camelon centre employs music and merriment to mark Deafblind Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) celebrated Deafblind Awareness Week with a special event at their Camelon hub.

Working with Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, the FVSC event at their Redbrae Road base also sought to raise awareness of some of the issues and barriers faced by people who have both sight and hearing loss.

Deafblind centre users and all the deafblind clients from the charity's sensory team came to the centre for fun activities, food and drink and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre was decorated in the deafblind colours of red and white, and organisers added accessible and interactive decorations such as balloons with bells inside.

The special event at Forth Valley Sensory Centre marked the start of Deafblind Awareness Week(Picture: Submitted)

There was fun for all with tactile games and interactive activities, including a senses table with a selection of different plants from the centre’s kitchen garden to stimulate all five sense, as well as a buffet lunch for everyone who came.

A band from Falkirk High School also played a number of traditional classics to keep people entertained.F

FVSC chief executive Jacquie Winning MBE said: “This was a wonderful and successful event held in collaboration with Falkirk Council Sensory Team. The day was a huge celebration of the deafblind community and everything they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are really proud to play our part in the celebrations and would like to thank all our partners for their support.”

Natalie McKechnie, sensory services team manager at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, added: “Our Deafblind Awareness Week 2024 party, hosted by the Falkirk Sensory Team and FVSC, was a tremendous success.

“Our clients thoroughly enjoyed the celebration, filled with joy and community spirit, making it a truly unforgettable event for all.”

David Black, who is both deaf and blind, volunteers at the centre as well as using its services, thoroughly enjoyed the event, which pulled out all the stops to ensure everyone was made welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad