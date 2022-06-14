Camelon Celebrates: Free fun day marks art project in the community

Camelon Celebrates fun day takes place in the community centre in Abercrombie Street between 1pm and 4pm.

The free event is open to everyone and marks the end of the the current Camelon Arts project which is based across Camelon and Tamfourhill.

Over the last three years several artists have worked with people of all ages on a variety of projects.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camelon artist Lewis Bisset

During this final year there have been several projects, including Local Wonders, a community calendar created from photo submissions from local residents and designed by Forth Valley College graduate Jakub Bieganski.

Mum’s the Word is a textile artwork made by mums in Camelon and Tamfourhill with Rebecca Livesey-Wright which is now displayed in the Mariner’s Centre.

Is Like Waiting for a Bus was a bus stop art intervention at Tamfourhill Community Hub with local children and Gallery Malmo artists Gregor Horne and Theo Christy.

All Games Allowed was run by Mark Bleakley and invited local residents to explore their desired use of public of space through inventing their own games and building a collection of unique line marking designs. These are now installed near the cages by Easter Carmuirs Park.

To celebrate the area's creativity the fun day will involve workshops, displays of artwork, performances and demonstrations by local groups, including the Freedom of Mind Community Choir and a screening of a community film Climate Chaos made this year with artist Daniel Cook and pupils from Falkirk High.

It will include a collaborative project with local artist Lewis Bissett looking back at the history and culture of the village of Camelon.

"FLOAT: A Mural Fur Mariners” will give people a chance to make paper roses as part of an art work depicting the Mariner’s Day floats.

Lewis said: ““Visually, culturally and linguistically, the working class community I was brought up within has played a massive part in my creative development as an artist. Being asked by Camelon Arts to be involved in creating an accessible, contemporary artwork alongside the community means more to me than being included in some dull-white-space-wine-from-a-box exhibition.”