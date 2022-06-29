Camelon Celebrates: Art project comes to an end with community fun day

Organised by Camelon Arts, the initiative in the Abercrombie Street community centre involved everything from making paper roses for Mariners’ Day floats and to the effects of climate change with a VR 360 degree film.
There were also lots of workshops and displays as part of Camelon Celebrates.
Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Camelon Arts is managed by Artlink Central and the co-leads are Aniela Piasecka and Mónica Laiseca.
The fun day marked the end of the three-year project which worked across the Camelon and Tamfourhill communities.
