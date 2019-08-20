Camelon band’s piping hot success in 2019

Camelon and District Pipe Band’s amazing run of success continued last weekend when they were named Champion of Champions for 2019 at this year’s World Pipe Championships.

The long-established band, formed in 1913, managed to come third out of 40 competitors in the grade 4b category in Glasgow on Saturday, but were named the top band for the year thanks to their performances throughout 2019.

Camelon and District Pipe Band committee chairman Murray Cameron said: “While we were not being winners on the day we have been the best most consistent performing band overall in grade 4b this year in the five major championships.

“None of this would have been possible without hard work these last few years from pipe major Jimmy Gavin, leading drummer Jocky McLean and Tam Anderson, who have all given us the benefit of their decades of experience and expertise.

“Of course all the players themselves and all the hard work behind the scenes by parents, partners and the committee also played a part.”

To go along with their 3rd place finish last weekend, the band came 3rd at the British Championships, 6th at the UK Championships, 2nd at the European Championships and 1st at the Scottish Championships.

There was also individual success at the World Championships with young drum major Eve Llewellyn making the top ten in the world junior drum major competition.

