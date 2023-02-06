Pauline Lagan had almost a decade of rejection before her debut novel Brown Sauce was finally published. And given the praise for the erotic romance published at the end of last year, you wonder why it took so long for anyone to recognise the appeal of her storyline.

The Camelon mum-of-one said: “It’s sort of Fifty Shades of Grey meets the Broons. I got the idea that Daphne Broon could be Christian Grey’s love interest and came up with what you could call my adult version of the Broons. It’s a bit racy, so it’s definitely for over-18s.”

Prior to Christmas her novel was launched at an event in Behind the Wall with 170 copies sold on one night. It is published by Razur Cuts, which promotes independent writers through its street literature magazine and now book publishing.

Pauline Lagan with her first published book, Brown Sauce

Another event is planned for this Saturday, February 11 in the same Melville Street venue from noon to 4pm where you can buy a copy which Pauline will be happy to sign. Then readers can delve into the storyline of Davina Brown and her pursuit of happiness in this “laugh out loud romp”.

Praise for her debut novel includes “so sharp it could cut glass” and “absolutely hilarious … Davina Brown is a gem of a central character”.

Pauline’s mum came from Bonnybridge and her dad from Cumbernauld, while she was born in Manchester, however, the family moved back to this area when she was two. She always loved writing but it was usually confined to poems for family members at birthdays and other special occasions. But she eventually decided to try her hand at writing a book.

Her own life story would make for a fascinating book – so watch out for the autobiography in years to come which will be filled with lots of local references.

Pauline Lagan at work on her next work after the publication of Brown Sauce.

Pauline, 55, said: “I wanted to be a cabinetmaker but there were no opportunities in this area so my first job was as a YTS in Charlie Wilson’s DIY shop before I went to work in a chemical factory. I then went to work in the Wrangler factory, a job which I hated and loved at the same time. Hated the work but the people were amazing and it’s very true that there is nothing stranger than life.”

She later worked in care home and had a cleaning job but before the pandemic she was diagnosed with cancer, eventually giving up work to concentrate on writing full time.

Her family have been supportive throughout her journey, with partner Tony – Pauline says they have been “happily unmarried for 30 years come March”, and son Cameron, 26, who now lives in Southampton, encouraging her to keep trying to find a publisher.