Camelon author has first book launched in Behind the Wall
A Camelon novelist will have her first book launched this week.
Pauline Lagan is from Camelon and Brown Sauce is her first published novel. It is being released by Razur Cuts Books, the not for profit volunteer based group who publish Razur Cuts magazine.
The launch for Brown Sauce takes place this Thursday, November 17 in Behind The Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk from 7.30pm.
As well as a chance to meet Pauline, stand up comedy will be provided by David Cruickshanks.