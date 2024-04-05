Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In September, he’ll take part in the Ultra X Jordan in the Wadi Rum desert, near the border of Saudi Arabia.

A 220km endurance race, Callum will be running an average of a marathon a day over five consecutive days – in temperatures reaching 40 degrees – from September 30 to October 4.

And the 35-year-old is hoping to raise as much as he can for Macmillan Cancer Support along the way, with his inital JustGiving target being £2500; just over £900 has already been raised.

Callum completed the Glenshee Snow Run in March, just for kicks!

The former Linlithgow Primary and Linlithgow Academy pupil moved to Bo’ness with his wife Sarah, who hails from Threemiletown, in 2013 and they have two boys Casey (8) and Finn (4).

Many readers might also know Callum from his day job – he runs his own painting and decorating firm with friend Alain Ballantine. They set up ARB Decor in Bo’ness after Callum served his apprenticeship with WJ Allan in Linlithgow.

Callum hopes his friends and customers in both Linlithgow and Bo’ness will rally to support his incredible desert run later this year.

He said: “People have already been incredibly generous and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support in helping me raise just over £900 so far.

Having completed the half marathon for SAMH last August, Callum decided to sign up for the Ultra X Jordan in September this year.

“I’m going to contact local businesses soon to see if any would be willing to sponsor me or make a donation.

“I chose Macmillan Cancer Support because so many people have been affected by it; numerous people in my own family have been diagnosed over the years.

“It’s a really good cause and I’m delighted to have raised almost £1000 already, when the event is still six months off.”

Callum played football to stay fit until a broken leg resulted in him having three operations. His fitness fell by the wayside with family and work commitments.

However, two years ago he started working out to get back into shape at CS Fitness in Falkirk, with owner Chris Stewart as his personal trainer.

Last year, he took on a half marathon for SAMH and in March, just for the kicks, he completed the Glenshee Snow Run – covering two munros on the 11.5 km route with a 950m climb in two feet of snow and blizzard conditions.

He said: “After the Scottish Half Marathon in Edinburgh last August, I thought: I could do that again.

“That’s when I signed up for the Ultra X Jordan – I’ve challenged myself before and raised funds for charity but never anything like this!”

To prepare for the desert run, Callum will take on the Glen Lyon Ultra on June 1, a 31 mile foot race in the Perthshire hills. And in August he’ll be running the Devil o' the Highlands, a 42 mile race on the West Highland Way which has a time limit of 12 hours.

“I’m also still working with Chris at the gym and using the Runna app to gradually build up my fitness to prepare for the desert run,” said Callum.

“I know I’ll be pushing myself physically and mentally to the limit and there will be times when I’ll wonder why I signed up but I’m determined to cross the finish line.”

Callum has also been scouring the web to get tips off runners who have successfully completed the Ultra X.

He said: “It averages out at a marathon a day for five days and I’ll be doing that distance before I go...but not in the desert heat.

“You lose phone signal on the first day and you don’t get it back until the final day when you're back in camp – I’m quite looking forward to that! I’ve also been advised to wrap my toes with tape to stop the blisters.

“Alain will be looking after the business while I’m away but I’ve not broken it to him yet that I might need a week off to recover when I get back!”

Callum has been supported every step of the way by Sarah and their boys, Casey and Finn.

While Sarah is a wee bit apprehensive, eldest son Casey is almost as excited as his dad.

Callum added: “I’ll be running in the desert where they filmed Star Wars so he can’t wait to see the pictures. Finn’s too wee to understand it all but Casey’s excited.

“I don’t think he’s that bothered about what I’m doing – but the pictures he's interested in!

“I’ll be pushing myself every step of the way but I’ll also make sure I get plenty of pictures.”

Covering 220km across the Wadi Rum desert at an elevation of 2522m should give ample scope for photo opportunities!