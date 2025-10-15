Calls for exclusion zone around Falkirk asylum hotel

A community group is calling for an exclusion zone that would see anti-asylum protests currently being held outside a Falkirk hotel moved elsewhere.

The group Falkirk for All has launched a petition on Change.org which asks for the area outside the Cladhan Hotel in Kemper Avenue to be covered by an exclusion zone which would mean protests would not be allowed in that area.

The group says moving the protests elsewhere would be better for those living in the hotel but also local residents.

A spokesperson for Falkirk for All said: “We think it’s a completely unsuitable place for these protests to take place.

Saturday's protest organised by Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures outside the Cladhan. Pic: Michael Gillen

“The men living in the Cladhan don’t choose to be there – they are placed there by the Home Office and it’s the only place that they can call home.

“If a group of people turned up at my house and started shouting abuse at me, the police would do something.”

The protests are now happening twice a week, with anti-immigration protesters facing off against anti-racist campaigners and while the numbers involved have dwindled, livestreams of the events show that tensions remain high.

The spokesperson for Falkirk For All said she did not want to be named as she and her family have been subjected to abuse, while attending counter-demonstrations and online.

This was the tenth protest to take place since August. Pic: Michael Gillen

She has seen fireworks and other missiles being thrown and heard people screaming abuse to anyone entering or leaving the hotel.

“The residents can’t get in and out without receiving some sort of abuse,” she said.

“It’s also clear that some of those attending – not everybody – is going to these events tanked up on alcohol.”

Members of the group are also concerned about the disruption the protests are causing to residents of nearby houses and flats.

The hotel is opposite a Lidl supermarket and close to a residential area with houses as well as several blocks of flats whose residents are mainly elderly.

Anti-asylum protesters and the counter protests organised by Stand Up to Racism have both been accused of making too much noise for local residents, with music and speeches on loudspeaker systems.

Falkirk for All say their demand for an exclusion zone is “not about stopping people’s rights to protest”.

“When they had a protest outside [Falkirk MP] Euan Stainbank’s office, we didn’t counter it,” the spokesperson said.

“Why not protest outside the Home Office; or protest outside Mears Group, who are profiting from the exploitation of asylum seekers?”

Last Saturday Falkirk For All decided not to hold a counter-protest, concerned at the level of intimidation their members had faced on Wednesday evening.

But the protests and counter-protests will resume this week.

The group says that many people – including those who are anti-asylum – want to see an end to the gatherings which have put Falkirk firmly under the spotlight.

“it’s not nice to see your local town on various media platforms being linked to some of the stuff we’ve seen, like ‘Kill them All’ banners and stuff like that.” they said.

The group say they will present their petition to Police Scotland, as they are the ones who have the power to make an exclusion zone, but it will also go to local MSPs, the MP and to Falkirk Council as well.

“As these demonstrations are going on, it does feel as though they are becoming a lot more hostile,” she said.

“We’ve seen people getting followed, there is a lot of intimidation and it does feel like ‘what has to happen for the police to take this more seriously’?”

The group organising the anti-asylum protests, Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures, has said in a statement on social media that an exclusion zone that would limit their right to protest at the hotel would be unjust.

They have also launched a counter-petition urging their supporters to defend their right to rally outside the hotel.

They said: “We condemn violence, intimidation, racist or ableist language, and any behaviour intended to frighten or harm people.

“That behaviour has no place in Falkirk and it has no place in any protest.”

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “We are aware of a petition circulating in the Falkirk area.

“We have appropriate resources in place to ensure the safety of all those who attend protests and mitigate disruption to the wider community.”